Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 85.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Amtech Systems stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amtech Systems news, CEO Robert C. Daigle bought 8,250 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $70,867.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $259,435.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Daigle acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $70,867.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,435.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,836 shares of company stock valued at $359,764. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

