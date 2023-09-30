Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,557,000 after buying an additional 5,138,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 965.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,724,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,232 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. Citigroup raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

