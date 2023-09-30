Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,870,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,097,209 shares in the company, valued at $261,584,878.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,870,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,097,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,584,878.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,054 shares of company stock worth $24,604,198 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

