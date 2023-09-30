Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $197,000 in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,242 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

FutureFuel Stock Down 0.3 %

FF opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.90. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 14.46%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.