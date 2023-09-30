Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $199,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after buying an additional 614,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,728,000 after buying an additional 559,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after buying an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 312,628 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.