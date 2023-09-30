Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $199,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after buying an additional 614,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,728,000 after buying an additional 559,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after buying an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 312,628 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance
Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54.
Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
