Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Western Union by 70.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,663,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,291,000 after purchasing an additional 842,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE WU opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

