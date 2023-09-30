Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $186,000 Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

NYSE:TAK opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

