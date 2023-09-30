Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHM opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

