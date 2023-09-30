Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 610,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 162,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
NYSE ZYME opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $10.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.
View Our Latest Research Report on ZYME
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.