Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 610,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 162,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

NYSE ZYME opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.25). Zymeworks had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

