Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 309,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $5,183,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $2,920,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on REFI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ REFI opened at $14.72 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $267.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 61.75% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.61%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

