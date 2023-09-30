Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,938 ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQL stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.02. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $108.36.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

