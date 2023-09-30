Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 7,061 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hallador Energy by 22,237.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $477.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.78. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $161.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 31.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

