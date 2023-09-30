Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 7,975 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Graham were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Graham by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,135,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 294,849 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graham by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $1,360,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Graham by 49.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 60.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 89,037 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHM opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $177.62 million, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. Graham had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GHM shares. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Graham

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.