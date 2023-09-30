Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.86 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

