Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ROL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

