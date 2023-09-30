Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,503 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KJUL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

KJUL opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

