Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after purchasing an additional 156,066 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.3% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after acquiring an additional 63,457 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $201.76 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

