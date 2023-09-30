Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 88.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,025 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,130,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,733,000 after purchasing an additional 371,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,485,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,715,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,229,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,818 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.37 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

