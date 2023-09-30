Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 71.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after buying an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after buying an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,665,000 after buying an additional 2,794,239 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

