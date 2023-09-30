Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Landstar System by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $176.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.