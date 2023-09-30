Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $39,000 Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMS opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. UBS Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.09) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

