Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $66.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

