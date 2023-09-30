Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

