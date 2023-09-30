Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $35,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.38 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

