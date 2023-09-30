Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $64,757,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $19,442,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $4,631,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $2,392,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

