Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,317,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,216,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 179,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $78.70 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

