Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $981,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 213,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,114,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $225.87 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,883 shares of company stock worth $6,074,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

