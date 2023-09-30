Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1,367.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP raised its stake in Workday by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $214.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $252.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.59 and its 200-day moving average is $213.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.60, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

