Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 10,576 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,152 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,323 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 194.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,387,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 129.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,533,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,564 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPG. TD Securities downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.61.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.52 million. Research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

