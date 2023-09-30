Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 13,474 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 13,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 718,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $93,645,000 after acquiring an additional 94,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

