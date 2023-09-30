Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.36 and a one year high of $130.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

