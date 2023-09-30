Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities lowered their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,069. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

