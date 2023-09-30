Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Mariner LLC grew its stake in PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PDD by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

