Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 158.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,430,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $125.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

