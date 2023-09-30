Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KOF stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.