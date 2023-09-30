Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,882 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

