Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 502 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.71. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

