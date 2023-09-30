Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $216,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $643,202.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACA opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

