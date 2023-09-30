Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 91.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

