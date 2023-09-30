Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 5,358 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,700,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.99%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

