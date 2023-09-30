Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 5,390 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $45,069,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after buying an additional 696,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after buying an additional 472,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

