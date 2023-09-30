Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 6,526 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 276,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 130.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. Equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

