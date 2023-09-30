Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $226.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

