Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Trims Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KT by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of KT by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of KT by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of KT by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KT opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KT shares. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

