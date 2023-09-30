Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$41.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$37.00 price objective on Stelco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CSFB lowered Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.44.

Shares of STLC opened at C$37.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.44. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$32.51 and a 1-year high of C$60.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.38.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

