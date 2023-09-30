Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Reduced by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $106.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.48 and a twelve month high of $107.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,634 shares of company stock worth $17,271,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

