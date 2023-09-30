Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Lowered to $22.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Safehold stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 65,420 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

