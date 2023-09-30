Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.99.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

