Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SANG. TD Securities cut Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

SANG stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.97. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter valued at $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

