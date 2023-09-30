Sawyer & Company Inc Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,296 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,000. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $315.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.68. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

